Steel Str Wheel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 860.52 crore, up 64.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 860.52 crore in December 2021 up 64.05% from Rs. 524.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.69 crore in December 2021 up 48.45% from Rs. 28.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.31 crore in December 2021 up 56.22% from Rs. 69.33 crore in December 2020.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 18.43 in December 2020.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 785.10 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)