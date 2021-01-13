MARKET NEWS

Steel Str Wheel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 524.54 crore, up 52.66% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

Net Sales at Rs 524.54 crore in December 2020 up 52.66% from Rs. 343.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.76 crore in December 2020 up 357.01% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.33 crore in December 2020 up 49.26% from Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2019.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 18.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.04 in December 2019.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 662.65 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.90% returns over the last 6 months and -12.77% over the last 12 months.

Steel Strips Wheels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations524.54404.74343.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations524.54404.74343.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials322.09235.01174.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.7218.3432.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost48.8429.0435.90
Depreciation17.8817.8917.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses93.7972.5558.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6531.9124.72
Other Income3.805.173.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.4537.0828.48
Interest20.4521.6021.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0015.487.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax31.0015.487.43
Tax2.251.461.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.7614.026.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.7614.026.29
Equity Share Capital15.6115.5915.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.439.004.04
Diluted EPS18.438.993.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.429.004.04
Diluted EPS18.438.993.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel Str Wheel #Steel Strips Wheels
first published: Jan 13, 2021 09:00 am

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

