Steel Str Wheel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 524.54 crore, up 52.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.54 crore in December 2020 up 52.66% from Rs. 343.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.76 crore in December 2020 up 357.01% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.33 crore in December 2020 up 49.26% from Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2019.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has increased to Rs. 18.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.04 in December 2019.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 662.65 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.90% returns over the last 6 months and -12.77% over the last 12 months.