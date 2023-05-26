Steel Str Wheel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,004.92 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,004.92 crore in March 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 1,063.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.29 crore in March 2023 down 3.26% from Rs. 48.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.15 crore in March 2023 down 1.45% from Rs. 116.84 crore in March 2022.

Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2022.

Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 150.85 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.