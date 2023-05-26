English
    Steel Str Wheel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,004.92 crore, down 5.49% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Wheels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,004.92 crore in March 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 1,063.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.29 crore in March 2023 down 3.26% from Rs. 48.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.15 crore in March 2023 down 1.45% from Rs. 116.84 crore in March 2022.

    Steel Str Wheel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2022.

    Steel Str Wheel shares closed at 150.85 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Steel Strips Wheels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,004.92938.44
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations1,004.92938.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials613.98658.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.72-68.34
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost78.5473.90
    Depreciation19.9520.21
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses159.22166.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.5187.67
    Other Income6.702.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.2089.71
    Interest22.6922.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.5267.69
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax72.5267.69
    Tax25.2223.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.3043.77
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.3043.77
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.2943.77
    Equity Share Capital15.6515.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.022.80
    Diluted EPS3.012.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.022.80
    Diluted EPS3.012.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel Str Wheel #Steel Strips Wheels
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:55 pm