Steel Str Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 2.72% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 20.31% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 20.67 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and -23.16% over the last 12 months.