Steel Str Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 2.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 2.72% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 20.31% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
Steel Str Infra shares closed at 20.67 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.67% returns over the last 6 months and -23.16% over the last 12 months.
|Steel Strips Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.28
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.28
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.16
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.36
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.24
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.30
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.34
|-0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|-0.34
|-0.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|-0.34
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|-0.34
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited