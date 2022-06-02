 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel Str Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 107.49% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 107.49% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 18.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 23.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 221.48% over the last 12 months.

Steel Strips Infrastructures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.28 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.28 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.24 0.22
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 0.39 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.36 -0.40
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.35 -0.38
Interest 0.11 0.11 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 -0.47 -0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 -0.47 -0.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -0.47 -0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -0.47 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.54 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.54 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.54 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.54 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
