Steel Str Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 107.49% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 107.49% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 18.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.
Steel Str Infra shares closed at 23.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 221.48% over the last 12 months.
|Steel Strips Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.28
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.28
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.24
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.39
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.36
|-0.40
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.35
|-0.38
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.47
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-0.47
|-0.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-0.47
|-0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-0.47
|-0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.54
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.54
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.54
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.54
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited