Steel Str Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 107.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 107.49% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 18.92% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 23.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.92% returns over the last 6 months and 221.48% over the last 12 months.