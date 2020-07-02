Steel Str Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 0.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in March 2020 up 0.15% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 down 34.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.
Steel Str Infra shares closed at 6.54 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)
|Steel Strips Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.46
|0.47
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.46
|0.47
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.23
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.50
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.28
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.27
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.30
|0.13
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.40
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-0.40
|-0.48
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.40
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.40
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.46
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.46
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|-0.46
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|-0.46
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am