    Steel Str Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 1.7% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 1.31% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    Steel Str Infra shares closed at 18.57 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.

    Steel Strips Infrastructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.270.270.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.270.270.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.140.13
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.380.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-0.24-0.26
    Other Income0.010.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.23-0.26
    Interest0.100.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.32-0.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.32-0.36
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.32-0.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.32-0.36
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-0.38-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.42-0.38-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-0.38-0.41
    Diluted EPS-0.42-0.38-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Steel Str Infra #Steel Strips Infrastructures
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

