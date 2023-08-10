Steel Str Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 1.7% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 1.31% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 18.57 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.