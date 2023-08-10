Steel Str Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 1.7% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 1.31% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.
Steel Str Infra shares closed at 18.57 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.
|Steel Strips Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'23
|Mar'23
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.27
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.27
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.38
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.24
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.23
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.32
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.32
|-0.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.32
|-0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.32
|-0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!