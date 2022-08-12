Steel Str Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 2.77% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 23.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.60% returns over the last 6 months and -23.76% over the last 12 months.