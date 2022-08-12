 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel Str Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 2.77% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 23.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.60% returns over the last 6 months and -23.76% over the last 12 months.

Steel Strips Infrastructures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.28 0.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.28 0.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.15 0.22
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 0.44 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.31 -0.25
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.30 -0.25
Interest 0.10 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 -0.41 -0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.36 -0.41 -0.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 -0.41 -0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 -0.41 -0.37
Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.47 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.47 -0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -0.47 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.41 -0.47 -0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
