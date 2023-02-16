 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel Str Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 27.81% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021. Steel Str Infra shares closed at 23.60 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.28% over the last 12 months.
Steel Strips Infrastructures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.280.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.280.280.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.160.130.24
Depreciation0.000.000.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.360.410.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.26-0.36
Other Income0.000.020.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.24-0.35
Interest0.100.100.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.34-0.35-0.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.34-0.35-0.47
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-0.35-0.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.34-0.35-0.47
Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.39-0.40-0.54
Diluted EPS-0.39-0.40-0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.39-0.40-0.54
Diluted EPS-0.39-0.40-0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm