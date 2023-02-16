Steel Str Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.28 0.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.28 0.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.16 0.13 0.24 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.36 0.41 0.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.26 -0.36 Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.24 -0.35 Interest 0.10 0.10 0.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.34 -0.35 -0.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.34 -0.35 -0.47 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 -0.35 -0.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 -0.35 -0.47 Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.39 -0.40 -0.54 Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.40 -0.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.39 -0.40 -0.54 Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.40 -0.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited