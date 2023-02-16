English
    Steel Str Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 27.81% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.Steel Str Infra shares closed at 23.60 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.28% over the last 12 months.
    Steel Strips Infrastructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.280.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.280.280.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.130.24
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.410.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.26-0.36
    Other Income0.000.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.24-0.35
    Interest0.100.100.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.34-0.35-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.34-0.35-0.47
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-0.35-0.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.34-0.35-0.47
    Equity Share Capital8.648.648.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.40-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.40-0.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.40-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.40-0.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

