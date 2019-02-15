Steel Str Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in December 2018 down 8.74% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 1.05% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 down 10.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.
Steel Str Infra shares closed at 7.41 on November 15, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Steel Strips Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.48
|0.49
|0.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.48
|0.49
|0.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.25
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.61
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.39
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.36
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.21
|0.22
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.58
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.56
|-0.58
|-0.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|-0.58
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|-0.58
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|8.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|-0.67
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|-0.67
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.64
|-0.67
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.64
|-0.67
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited