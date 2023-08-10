Steel Str Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 1.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 1.7% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.15 crore in June 2023 up 1475.65% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Steel Str Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 24.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.55 in June 2022.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 18.57 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.14% returns over the last 6 months and -19.44% over the last 12 months.