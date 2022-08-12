Steel Str Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 2.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 down 76.78% from Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Steel Str Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.69 in June 2021.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 23.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.60% returns over the last 6 months and -23.76% over the last 12 months.