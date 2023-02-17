Steel Str Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.