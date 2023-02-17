 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Steel Str Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Steel Strips Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Steel Strips Infrastructures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.28 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.28 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.13 0.24
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.41 0.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.26 -0.36
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.24 -0.35
Interest 0.10 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.34 -0.35 -0.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.34 -0.35 -0.47
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 -0.35 -0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 -0.35 -0.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.50 -2.14 0.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.16 -2.48 0.18
Equity Share Capital 8.64 8.64 8.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -2.87 0.21
Diluted EPS 0.19 -2.87 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 -2.87 0.21
Diluted EPS 0.19 -2.87 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited