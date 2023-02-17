Steel Str Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 0.18% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 29.41% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Steel Str Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 22.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -31.35% over the last 12 months.