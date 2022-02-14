Steel Str Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 8.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 8.16% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 93.84% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 2.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Steel Str Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in December 2020.

Steel Str Infra shares closed at 37.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)