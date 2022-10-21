 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Steel Exchange Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.53 crore, up 52.01% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.53 crore in September 2022 up 52.01% from Rs. 206.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 106.62% from Rs. 15.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.65 crore in September 2022 up 271.64% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2021.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 12.50 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.22% returns over the last 6 months and 70.30% over the last 12 months.

Steel Exchange India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.53 360.56 206.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.53 360.56 206.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 203.80 242.84 168.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.68 74.92 15.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.57 -21.90 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.93 7.81 7.63
Depreciation 6.09 6.40 5.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.93 0.45 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.51 22.55 21.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.01 27.49 -11.52
Other Income 0.55 0.53 13.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.56 28.01 1.53
Interest 20.51 19.88 17.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.05 8.13 -15.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.05 8.13 -15.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.05 8.13 -15.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.05 8.13 -15.85
Equity Share Capital 88.08 88.08 88.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.92 -1.95
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.91 -1.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.92 -1.95
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.91 -1.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Large #Steel Exchange #Steel Exchange India
first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.