Steel Exchange Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.53 crore, up 52.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.53 crore in September 2022 up 52.01% from Rs. 206.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 106.62% from Rs. 15.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.65 crore in September 2022 up 271.64% from Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2021.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 12.50 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.22% returns over the last 6 months and 70.30% over the last 12 months.