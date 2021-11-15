Steel Exchange Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.92 crore, down 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.92 crore in September 2021 down 1.63% from Rs. 210.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.85 crore in September 2021 down 189.49% from Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2021 down 69.37% from Rs. 24.29 crore in September 2020.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 85.60 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.49% returns over the last 6 months and 157.06% over the last 12 months.