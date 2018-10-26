Steel Exchange Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 231.79 crore, up 28.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 231.79 crore in September 2018 up 28.02% from Rs. 181.05 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2018 up 103.78% from Rs. 47.83 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.26 crore in September 2018 up 51.06% from Rs. 6.13 crore in September 2017.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.29 in September 2017.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 17.75 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.33% returns over the last 6 months and -82.26% over the last 12 months.