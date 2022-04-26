Steel Exchange Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.87 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.87 crore in March 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 326.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.48 crore in March 2022 up 286.31% from Rs. 29.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.17 crore in March 2022 down 38.19% from Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2021.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 12.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2021.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 213.10 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)