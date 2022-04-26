 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel Exchange Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.87 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:

Net Sales at Rs 366.87 crore in March 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 326.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.48 crore in March 2022 up 286.31% from Rs. 29.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.17 crore in March 2022 down 38.19% from Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2021.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 12.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2021.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 213.10 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

Steel Exchange India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 366.87 263.04 326.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 366.87 263.04 326.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 257.10 176.93 220.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.86 24.15 44.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.31 -19.82 -12.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.17 7.41 7.26
Depreciation 6.04 5.96 6.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -4.84 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.64 21.65 22.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.59 46.75 37.64
Other Income 6.54 0.18 13.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.13 46.94 50.72
Interest 18.64 35.07 18.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.48 11.87 31.79
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.02
P/L Before Tax 10.48 11.87 31.77
Tax -102.00 -- 2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.48 11.87 29.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.48 11.87 29.12
Equity Share Capital 88.08 88.08 80.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.96 1.41 3.81
Diluted EPS 12.88 1.41 3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.96 1.41 3.81
Diluted EPS 12.88 1.41 3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:00 am
