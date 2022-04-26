English
    Steel Exchange Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.87 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 366.87 crore in March 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 326.96 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.48 crore in March 2022 up 286.31% from Rs. 29.12 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.17 crore in March 2022 down 38.19% from Rs. 56.90 crore in March 2021.

    Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 12.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2021.

    Steel Exchange shares closed at 213.10 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

    Steel Exchange India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations366.87263.04326.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations366.87263.04326.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials257.10176.93220.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.8624.1544.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.31-19.82-12.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.177.417.26
    Depreciation6.045.966.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-4.84----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6421.6522.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5946.7537.64
    Other Income6.540.1813.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1346.9450.72
    Interest18.6435.0718.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4811.8731.79
    Exceptional Items-----0.02
    P/L Before Tax10.4811.8731.77
    Tax-102.00--2.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.4811.8729.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.4811.8729.12
    Equity Share Capital88.0888.0880.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.961.413.81
    Diluted EPS12.881.413.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.961.413.81
    Diluted EPS12.881.413.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:00 am
