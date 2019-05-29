Steel Exchange Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 248.11 crore, down 26.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:
Net Sales at Rs 248.11 crore in March 2019 down 26.01% from Rs. 335.35 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.60 crore in March 2019 down 148.03% from Rs. 30.48 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2019 down 127.89% from Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2018.
Steel Exchange shares closed at 12.95 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -48.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Steel Exchange India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|248.11
|290.66
|335.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|248.11
|290.66
|335.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|159.01
|186.85
|149.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.88
|67.12
|124.77
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.98
|-22.51
|14.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.46
|6.43
|6.83
|Depreciation
|7.53
|7.35
|7.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.04
|25.68
|60.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.78
|19.75
|-27.94
|Other Income
|2.78
|0.16
|3.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.00
|19.91
|-24.51
|Interest
|9.09
|0.45
|2.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.09
|19.46
|-27.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-47.59
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.09
|19.46
|-75.04
|Tax
|19.51
|--
|-44.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-75.60
|19.46
|-30.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-75.60
|19.46
|-30.48
|Equity Share Capital
|75.98
|75.98
|75.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.95
|0.26
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-9.95
|0.26
|-4.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.95
|0.26
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-9.95
|0.26
|-4.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited