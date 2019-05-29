Steel Exchange Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 248.11 crore, down 26.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.11 crore in March 2019 down 26.01% from Rs. 335.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.60 crore in March 2019 down 148.03% from Rs. 30.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.47 crore in March 2019 down 127.89% from Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2018.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 12.95 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.81% returns over the last 6 months and -48.71% over the last 12 months.