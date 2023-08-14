English
    Steel Exchange Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.25 crore, down 30.32% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.25 crore in June 2023 down 30.32% from Rs. 360.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2023 down 166.77% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.25 crore in June 2023 down 38.24% from Rs. 34.41 crore in June 2022.

    Steel Exchange shares closed at 12.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.36% returns over the last 6 months and -12.20% over the last 12 months.

    Steel Exchange India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.25398.22360.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.25398.22360.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials191.49259.17242.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.8282.1774.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.39-7.12-21.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.188.857.81
    Depreciation5.896.086.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.17-1.340.45
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.9821.3622.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4529.0527.49
    Other Income0.910.850.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3629.8928.01
    Interest20.7941.9719.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.43-12.088.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.43-12.088.13
    Tax--30.53--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.43-42.618.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.43-42.618.13
    Equity Share Capital118.66103.9688.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.520.92
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.520.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.520.92
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.520.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Large #Steel Exchange #Steel Exchange India
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

