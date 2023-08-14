Steel Exchange Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 251.25 crore, down 30.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.25 crore in June 2023 down 30.32% from Rs. 360.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.43 crore in June 2023 down 166.77% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.25 crore in June 2023 down 38.24% from Rs. 34.41 crore in June 2022.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 12.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.36% returns over the last 6 months and -12.20% over the last 12 months.