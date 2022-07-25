Steel Exchange Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.56 crore, up 37.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.56 crore in June 2022 up 37.29% from Rs. 262.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2022 up 1.89% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.41 crore in June 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2021.

Steel Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2021.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 21.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)