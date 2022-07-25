 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel Exchange Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.56 crore, up 37.29% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:

Net Sales at Rs 360.56 crore in June 2022 up 37.29% from Rs. 262.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2022 up 1.89% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.41 crore in June 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2021.

Steel Exchange EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2021.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 21.35 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Steel Exchange India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 360.56 366.87 262.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 360.56 366.87 262.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.84 257.10 140.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 74.92 41.86 51.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.90 11.31 15.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.81 8.17 6.80
Depreciation 6.40 6.04 5.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.45 -4.84 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.55 24.64 18.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.49 22.59 24.49
Other Income 0.53 6.54 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.01 29.13 25.01
Interest 19.88 18.64 17.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.13 10.48 7.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.13 10.48 7.98
Tax -- -102.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.13 112.48 7.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.13 112.48 7.98
Equity Share Capital 88.08 88.08 88.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 12.96 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.91 12.88 1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 12.96 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.91 12.88 1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
