Steel Exchange Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 262.62 crore, up 186.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.62 crore in June 2021 up 186.31% from Rs. 91.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2021 up 877.9% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2021 up 335.12% from Rs. 7.09 crore in June 2020.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2020.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 82.05 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.57% returns over the last 6 months and 179.56% over the last 12 months.