 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Steel Exchange Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.12 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.62% from Rs. 263.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.42 crore in December 2022 down 314.21% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 93.12% from Rs. 52.90 crore in December 2021.

Steel Exchange India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 304.12 314.53 263.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 304.12 314.53 263.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 195.18 203.80 176.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 75.94 69.68 24.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.16 -12.57 -19.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.80 7.93 7.41
Depreciation 5.80 6.09 5.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.37 -0.93 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.89 19.51 21.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.27 21.01 46.75
Other Income 3.11 0.55 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.16 21.56 46.94
Interest 23.27 20.51 35.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.42 1.05 11.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.42 1.05 11.87
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.42 1.05 11.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.42 1.05 11.87
Equity Share Capital 88.08 88.08 88.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 0.01 1.41
Diluted EPS -0.29 0.01 1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 0.01 1.41
Diluted EPS -0.29 0.01 1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited