    Steel Exchange Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.12 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 304.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.62% from Rs. 263.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.42 crore in December 2022 down 314.21% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 93.12% from Rs. 52.90 crore in December 2021.

    Steel Exchange shares closed at 14.05 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -39.26% over the last 12 months.

    Steel Exchange India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.12314.53263.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.12314.53263.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials195.18203.80176.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods75.9469.6824.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.16-12.57-19.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.807.937.41
    Depreciation5.806.095.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.37-0.93--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8919.5121.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.2721.0146.75
    Other Income3.110.550.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.1621.5646.94
    Interest23.2720.5135.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.421.0511.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-25.421.0511.87
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.421.0511.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.421.0511.87
    Equity Share Capital88.0888.0888.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.011.41
    Diluted EPS-0.290.011.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.011.41
    Diluted EPS-0.290.011.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Large #Steel Exchange #Steel Exchange India
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am