Steel Exchange Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.12 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:
Net Sales at Rs 304.12 crore in December 2022 up 15.62% from Rs. 263.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.42 crore in December 2022 down 314.21% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 down 93.12% from Rs. 52.90 crore in December 2021.
Steel Exchange shares closed at 14.05 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -39.26% over the last 12 months.
|Steel Exchange India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|304.12
|314.53
|263.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|304.12
|314.53
|263.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|195.18
|203.80
|176.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|75.94
|69.68
|24.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.16
|-12.57
|-19.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.80
|7.93
|7.41
|Depreciation
|5.80
|6.09
|5.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.37
|-0.93
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.89
|19.51
|21.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.27
|21.01
|46.75
|Other Income
|3.11
|0.55
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.16
|21.56
|46.94
|Interest
|23.27
|20.51
|35.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.42
|1.05
|11.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.42
|1.05
|11.87
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.42
|1.05
|11.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.42
|1.05
|11.87
|Equity Share Capital
|88.08
|88.08
|88.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.01
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.01
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.01
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.01
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
