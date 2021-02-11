MARKET NEWS

Steel Exchange Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, up 33.7% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel Exchange India are:

Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in December 2020 up 33.7% from Rs. 201.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.34 crore in December 2020 up 606.98% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.44 crore in December 2020 up 144.37% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2019.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 12.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2019.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 51.95 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.00% returns over the last 6 months and 103.73% over the last 12 months.

Steel Exchange India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations269.38210.35201.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations269.38210.35201.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials158.57125.41127.49
Purchase of Traded Goods56.8237.5328.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.615.402.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.496.306.33
Depreciation6.046.246.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.6013.6716.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4615.8013.96
Other Income0.942.250.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.4018.0514.24
Interest6.940.341.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4617.7113.06
Exceptional Items53.88----
P/L Before Tax92.3417.7113.06
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.3417.7113.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.3417.7113.06
Equity Share Capital75.9875.9875.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.152.331.72
Diluted EPS12.152.331.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.152.331.72
Diluted EPS12.152.331.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Large #Steel Exchange #Steel Exchange India
first published: Feb 11, 2021 02:33 pm

