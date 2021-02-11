Steel Exchange Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore, up 33.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.38 crore in December 2020 up 33.7% from Rs. 201.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.34 crore in December 2020 up 606.98% from Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.44 crore in December 2020 up 144.37% from Rs. 21.05 crore in December 2019.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 12.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2019.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 51.95 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.00% returns over the last 6 months and 103.73% over the last 12 months.