Steel Exchange Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 290.66 crore, up 2.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.66 crore in December 2018 up 2.08% from Rs. 284.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.46 crore in December 2018 up 144.91% from Rs. 43.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.26 crore in December 2018 up 157.9% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2017.

Steel Exchange EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.70 in December 2017.

Steel Exchange shares closed at 12.95 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.83% returns over the last 6 months and -54.80% over the last 12 months.