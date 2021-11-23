Steel City Secu Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.53 crore in September 2021 up 18.24% from Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021 up 50.76% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2021 up 37.73% from Rs. 3.79 crore in September 2020.

Steel City Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.55 in September 2020.