Steel City Secu Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, up 25.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in March 2021 up 25.45% from Rs. 11.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2021 up 23.76% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2021 up 47.77% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2020.

Steel City Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2020.

Steel City Secu shares closed at 39.20 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.16% returns over the last 6 months and 105.24% over the last 12 months.