Steel City Secu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.98 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.98 crore in June 2023 down 0.86% from Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2023 down 4.33% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2022.