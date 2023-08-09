English
    Steel City Secu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.98 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel City Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.98 crore in June 2023 down 0.86% from Rs. 13.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2023 down 4.33% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

    Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2022.

    Steel City Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.9813.8313.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.9813.8313.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.943.182.71
    Depreciation0.280.220.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.060.010.64
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.588.207.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.112.222.44
    Other Income0.840.880.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.963.113.08
    Interest0.110.210.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.842.902.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.842.902.97
    Tax0.720.840.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.132.062.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.132.062.22
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.411.391.47
    Diluted EPS1.411.391.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.411.391.47
    Diluted EPS1.411.391.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

