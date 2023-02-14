Steel City Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore, down 22.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 17.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.