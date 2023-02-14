Steel City Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore, down 22.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 17.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2021.

Steel City Secu shares closed at 59.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -2.07% over the last 12 months.