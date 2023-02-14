English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Steel City Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore, down 22.35% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Steel City Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore in December 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 17.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2021.

    Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in December 2021.

    Steel City Secu shares closed at 59.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -2.07% over the last 12 months.

    Steel City Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.2814.3117.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.2814.3117.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.823.433.02
    Depreciation0.180.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.82-0.04-0.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.207.959.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.912.804.48
    Other Income0.860.710.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.763.505.08
    Interest0.160.110.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.613.394.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.613.394.95
    Tax1.090.981.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.522.413.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.522.413.70
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.331.592.45
    Diluted EPS2.331.592.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.331.592.45
    Diluted EPS2.331.592.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Steel City Secu #Steel City Securities
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am