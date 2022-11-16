Steel City Secu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Steel City Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in September 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 16.57 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2022 down 14.63% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 down 12.43% from Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2021.
Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.
|Steel City Secu shares closed at 57.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.78% returns over the last 6 months and -3.45% over the last 12 months.
|Steel City Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.33
|13.12
|16.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.33
|13.12
|16.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.44
|2.72
|3.36
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.06
|0.74
|-1.10
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.95
|7.15
|9.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.82
|2.36
|4.49
|Other Income
|1.66
|0.71
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.48
|3.07
|5.14
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.36
|2.96
|5.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.36
|2.96
|5.03
|Tax
|1.25
|0.74
|1.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.12
|2.21
|3.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.12
|2.21
|3.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.11
|0.03
|0.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.23
|2.24
|3.78
|Equity Share Capital
|15.11
|15.11
|15.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.48
|2.50
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.48
|2.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.48
|2.50
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.48
|2.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited