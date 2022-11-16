Steel City Secu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in September 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 16.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2022 down 14.63% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 down 12.43% from Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2021.

Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.