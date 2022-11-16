English
    Steel City Secu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore, down 13.53% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Steel City Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.33 crore in September 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 16.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2022 down 14.63% from Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 down 12.43% from Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2021.

    Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.

    Steel City Secu shares closed at 57.30 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.78% returns over the last 6 months and -3.45% over the last 12 months.

    Steel City Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.3313.1216.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.3313.1216.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.442.723.36
    Depreciation0.170.160.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.060.74-1.10
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.957.159.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.822.364.49
    Other Income1.660.710.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.483.075.14
    Interest0.110.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.362.965.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.362.965.03
    Tax1.250.741.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.122.213.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.122.213.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.110.030.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.232.243.78
    Equity Share Capital15.1115.1115.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.141.482.50
    Diluted EPS2.141.482.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.141.482.50
    Diluted EPS2.141.482.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Steel City Secu #Steel City Securities
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm