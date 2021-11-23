Steel City Secu Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore, up 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore in September 2021 up 18.49% from Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2021 up 45.11% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in September 2021 up 32.42% from Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2020.

Steel City Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.72 in September 2020.

Steel City Secu shares closed at 56.35 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.