Steel City Secu Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore, up 25.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.89 crore in March 2021 up 25.01% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2021 up 58.34% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2021 up 79.37% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2020.

Steel City Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2020.