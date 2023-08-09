Steel City Secu Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore, down 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore in June 2023 down 1.02% from Rs. 13.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2023 down 3.93% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 down 2.48% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2022.

Steel City Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in June 2022.

Steel City Secu shares closed at 62.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.46% returns over the last 6 months and 11.89% over the last 12 months.