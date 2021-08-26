Steel City Secu Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 33.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in June 2021 up 33.85% from Rs. 10.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021 up 19.4% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2021 up 11.15% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2020.

Steel City Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in June 2020.

Steel City Secu shares closed at 62.70 on August 25, 2021 (NSE)