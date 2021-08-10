Steel Authority of India Ltd: More steam left?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June quarter results for Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL; CMP: Rs 134; Market Capitalisation: Rs 55,405 crore) came above expectations. Volumes were impacted quarter on quarter (QoQ) while higher operating cash flows and lower capex facilitated debt repayment. On the back of lower volumes in the June quarter, SAIL has reduced its volume guidance for the year. June quarter results Volumes were lower QoQ, while net sales realisation were higher by 16 per cent. Cost per tonne increased by...