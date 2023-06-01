Starteck Financ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore, up 44.65% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starteck Finance Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.01 crore in March 2023 up 44.65% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2023 up 10.37% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2023 up 38.17% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022.

    Starteck Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.66 in March 2022.

    Starteck Financ shares closed at 119.20 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.63% over the last 12 months.

    Starteck Finance Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.016.764.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.016.764.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.130.27
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.130.220.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.360.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.196.064.03
    Other Income----0.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.196.064.48
    Interest3.083.190.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.102.873.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.102.873.66
    Tax0.190.561.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.912.302.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.912.302.64
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.942.322.66
    Diluted EPS2.942.322.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.942.322.66
    Diluted EPS2.942.322.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am