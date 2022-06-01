Starteck Financ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore, up 74.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.85 crore in March 2022 up 74.51% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022 up 2.94% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022 up 200.67% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2021.

Starteck Financ EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2021.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 129.05 on May 31, 2022 (NSE)