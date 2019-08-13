Starteck Financ Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, down 13.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in June 2019 down 13.7% from Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 48.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2019 down 10.83% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2018.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2018.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 26.50 on July 08, 2019 (BSE)