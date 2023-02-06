Starteck Financ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.76 crore, up 65.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.76 crore in December 2022 up 65.66% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 17.06% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2022 up 85.89% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.