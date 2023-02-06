English
    Starteck Financ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.76 crore, up 65.66% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starteck Finance Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.76 crore in December 2022 up 65.66% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 17.06% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2022 up 85.89% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

    Starteck Finance Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.766.374.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.766.374.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.220.21
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.220.48--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.361.190.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.064.473.26
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.064.473.26
    Interest3.191.780.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.872.692.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.872.692.40
    Tax0.560.700.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.301.991.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.301.991.97
    Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.011.99
    Diluted EPS2.322.011.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.322.011.99
    Diluted EPS2.322.011.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited