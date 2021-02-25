Starteck Financ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 79.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2020 down 79.98% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 19.3% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020 down 41.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2019.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 86.65 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.93% returns over the last 6 months and 160.60% over the last 12 months.