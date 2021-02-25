English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Starteck Financ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 79.98% Y-o-Y

February 25, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starteck Finance Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2020 down 79.98% from Rs. 16.62 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 down 19.3% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2020 down 41.8% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2019.

Close

Starteck Financ shares closed at 86.65 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.93% returns over the last 6 months and 160.60% over the last 12 months.

Starteck Finance Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3.332.7116.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.332.7116.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.200.210.18
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies--2.387.56
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.230.633.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.90-0.505.00
Other Income0.0135.12--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.9134.625.00
Interest0.951.282.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.9533.342.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.9533.342.79
Tax-0.303.71--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.2529.632.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.2529.632.79
Equity Share Capital9.919.919.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.2729.902.82
Diluted EPS2.2729.902.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.2729.902.82
Diluted EPS2.2729.902.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Starteck Financ #Starteck Finance Limited
first published: Feb 25, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.