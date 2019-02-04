Starteck Financ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore, down 31.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.49 crore in December 2018 down 31.5% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 77.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2018 down 38.56% from Rs. 3.76 crore in December 2017.

Starteck Financ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Starteck Financ shares closed at 28.05 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)